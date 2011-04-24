CASTING CALL: "Bourne" Gets A New Bourne And Catherine Zeta-Jones Bounces Back

renner jones

It’s been a huge week for casting in Hollywood.

The “Bourne” franchise is bidding goodbye to Matt Damon — and pinning its future on a “Hurt Locker” star.

Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones showed that her recent mental health issues aren’t slowing down her offers.

Plus: more work for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Blake Lively and more.

Damon is done with the franchise -- Renner will play a new character, but he's now the lead.

She'll play the wife of the movie's anti-rock villain -- but she's reportedly still going to get to sing.

Cotillard will play a Wayne Enterprises board member in director Christopher Nolan's next Batman film. And joining her is...

He'll play a policeman in Gotham.

She'll play Effie Trinket, alongside Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen.

Tyler Perry tapped Rebecca Romijn.

She'll be an executive turned stay-at-home mum in Perry's 'Good Deeds.'

Harvey isn't starring in the feature inspired by his book 'Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man' -- Hart is.

His character is a theatre actor in a production helmed by an insane playwright. That role went to...

Whatever her role entails, we can't imagine it will terrify us as much as she did in 'Black Swan.'

She'll play Myrtle Wilson -- wait, wasn't Myrtle Wilson supposed to be the dowdy one?

The indie pic follows an L.A. family who takes in a homeless artist.

Lively plays a kidnapping victim.

Common joins Danny Glover and will play an ex-con. We hope it goes better than 'Just Wright.'

So who will be his underlings in the mobster pic?

Josh Brolin and Ryan Gosling will reportedly back him up.

Excellent.

The feature, which will reportedly also star David Arquette and Adam Brody, is the directorial debut of actress Rossanna Arquette.

And Lindsay Lohan somehow worked out the worst deal of the week.

After hinting for weeks that she'd play Victoria Gotti, Lohan got bumped to a smaller role in the upcoming Mafia family biopic -- and committed to appearing in one of the director's future, lower-profile films. Hey, we tried to tell her.

