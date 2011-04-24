CASTING CALL: "Bourne" Gets A New Bourne And Catherine Zeta-Jones Bounces Back

It’s been a huge week for casting in Hollywood.
The “Bourne” franchise is bidding goodbye to Matt Damon — and pinning its future on a “Hurt Locker” star.
Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones showed that her recent mental health issues aren’t slowing down her offers.
Plus: more work for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Blake Lively and more.
She'll play the wife of the movie's anti-rock villain -- but she's reportedly still going to get to sing.
Cotillard will play a Wayne Enterprises board member in director Christopher Nolan's next Batman film. And joining her is...
She'll be an executive turned stay-at-home mum in Perry's 'Good Deeds.'
Harvey isn't starring in the feature inspired by his book 'Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man' -- Hart is.
His character is a theatre actor in a production helmed by an insane playwright. That role went to...
The feature, which will reportedly also star David Arquette and Adam Brody, is the directorial debut of actress Rossanna Arquette.
After hinting for weeks that she'd play Victoria Gotti, Lohan got bumped to a smaller role in the upcoming Mafia family biopic -- and committed to appearing in one of the director's future, lower-profile films. Hey, we tried to tell her.
