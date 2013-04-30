Catherine Zeta-Jones Return To Treatment For Bipolar Disorder — Here's Today's Buzz

- Catherine Zeta-Jones returns to treatment for bipolar II disorder. “Catherine has proactively checked into a health care facility,” confirms her rep. “Previously Catherine has said that she is committed to periodic care in order to manage her health in an optimum manner.” Zeta-Jones has said, “If my revelation of having bipolar II has encouraged one person to seek help, then it is worth it.”
- CNN’s new morning show gets a premiere date and name: “New Day” — hosted by Chris Cuomo, Kate Bolduan and Michaela Pereira — will debut June 10.
- Steven Tyler has been dropped by his manager Simon Fuller over disagreements that included his failed “American Idol” second-season deal. He has since signed with Red Light Management’s Bruce Flohr, who handles the Dave Matthews Band and has guided the careers of Foo Fighters and the Stone Roses.
- “Office” star John Krasinski will appear in an episode of “Arrested Development” when the new shows hit Netflix May 26. Other celeb appearances include Ben Stiller, Andy Richter, Liza Minnelli, Henry Winkler, as well as first-time spots from John Slattery, Kristen Wiig, Seth Rogen, Isla Fisher and Conan O’Brien.
- Yahoo is launching new lifestyle and comedy shows starring John Stamos and Ed Helms, as well as a partnership with the WWE.
- John Mayer spent last week helping build homes for military veterans in Shreveport, Louisiana as part of Bob Woodruff’s Veterans Build 2013 campaign.
- Madonna’s 16-year-old daughter Lourdes dyed her hair green.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.