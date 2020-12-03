'Schitt's Creek' star Catherine O'Hara goes viral on TikTok after recreating her iconic 'Home Alone 2' scene

Josh Gad/YouTube Catherine O’Hara reenacts her ‘Home Alone 2’ scene.

Catherine O’Hara is known currently for her Emmy-winning performance on “Schitt’s Creek.”

However, the comedian has a huge filmography that includes playing Kevin’s mum in the first two “Home Alone” movies.

People are realising that now as a TikTok of her reenacting her “Kevin!” scene in “Home Alone 2” has gone viral.

A new generation of pop culture fanatics are realising just how impressive Catherine O’Hara is.

Many know O’Hara for her Emmy-winning performance as Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek,” but the character actress has done so much more in her career, including playing Kevin’s mum in the first two “Home Alone” movies.

O’Hara reminded people of this on TikTok by reenacting a famous scene of her’s from “Home Alone 2,” which has subsequently has gone viral.

Side-by-side with the actual footage from the 1992 movie, we watch as O’Hara perfectly acts out the moment when her character from the movie, Kate, realises she has lost her son Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) â€” again! As she yells out the “Kevin!” line and then faints.

The post has close to 450,000 likes at the time of writing.

The clip comes from a tribute to John Hughes, who wrote and produced the first two “Home Alone” movies, that was done for one of Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart” YouTube videos.

In the first “Home Alone” movie Kevin is left home by mistake when Kate and the family travel to Paris. When Kate realises her awful mistake she travels back home. In the sequel, it happens again. This time Kevin gets on the wrong plane and ends up in New York City on his own.

People are taking to social media to admit they had no idea O’Hara played the role:

I just found out that Kevin’s mom in Home Alone.. and Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek.. are played by the same actress ???? — bre ???? (@breanna_pollitt) November 17, 2020

It took me 5 seasons of watching Schitt’s Creek to realize that Moira is Kevin’s mom from home alone ???? — Derek (@dirk_zoolander) November 25, 2020

While others are having fun with the fact that some people don’t know O’Hara’s filmography:

Wait until they find out that Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy were the crazy married couple in Best in Show. — Professor Marina Adshade (@MarinaAdshade) December 1, 2020

Every time someone discovers the larger filmography of Catherine O'Hara, an angel gets its wings. And that angel is probably a little drunk. https://t.co/s51yHJ3Yrz — Norm Wilner (@normwilner) December 1, 2020

O’Hara, 66, has been a fixture in comedy since starring on the “SCTV” sketch show in the late 1970s that also featured John Candy, Rick Moranis, and yes, O”Hara’s “Schitt’s Creek” costar Eugene Levy.

Other standout performances from O’Hara includes the Christopher Guest mockumentary movies like “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind.” She also starred in “Beetlejuice.”

