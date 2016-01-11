Another member of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet has quit as his reshuffle enters day 7

A member of Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet has quit, saying that “internal conflict” is taking Labour down an “increasingly negative path.”

Shadow attorney general Catherine McKinnell, MP for Newcastle upon Tyne North, announced her decision on Monday morning.

It means that four members of the shadow cabinet have now resigned in the past week, with McKinnell the most senior Labour figure to leave.

Jonathan Reynolds, Stephen Doughty, and Kevan Jones all quit their roles on the Front Bench while Pat McFadden and Michael Dugher were both sacked by Corbyn.

In a statement, which McKinnell tweeted and you can read in full here, the 39-year-old said she shared Corbyn’s optimism for his “new kind of politics.”

But she added:

However, as events have unfolded over recent weeks, my concerns about the direction and internal conflict within the Labour Party have only grown, and I fear this is taking us down an increasingly negative path. I feel that I would like to channel my energy constructively, into making positive changes for my constituents. Therefore, having given this much consideration over the weekend, I have reached the conclusion that I can better serve my constituents and the Labour Party from the backbencher at this time, and with a heavy heart I resign from my post within your shadow cabinet.

My reasons for deciding to return to the backbenches: https://t.co/MAW2bAsjJJ

— Catherine McKinnell (@CatMcKinnellMP) January 11, 2016

