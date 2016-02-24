Catherine Livingstone is standing down as Telstra chair

Catherine Livingstone. Image: Telstra

Catherine Livingstone is retiring as Telstra’s chairman of the board of directors.

She will be succeeded by John Mullen, the CEO of Asciano, a logistics group currently the target of a $9 billion takeover battle.

Livingstone has been Chairman since May 2009 and a director since November 2000. She has also been leading the Business Council of Australia as president since March 2014.

“It has been an extraordinary period of my life to have been part of the team which helped Telstra set a new direction after having transitioned from a corporatised then privatised organisation,” she says.

Mullen has been a Telstra board director since July 2008.

