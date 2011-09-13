BAD TIMING: Century Old Moscow Mosque Demolished On 9/11 Anniversary

Photo: flickr user: SergeyRod

Moscow’s Muslim community have complained after a century old mosque that survived Soviet times was demolished on the tenth anniversary of the World Trade centre terrorist attacks, reports the Moscow Times.The Cathedral Mosque on Vypolzov Pereulok had stood since 1904 before it was destroyed on Sunday. According to Russia’s Council of Mufti’s the wooden building was suffering from structural problems.



However the move is unlikely to appease Russia’s muslim community, who feel that they are often the victims of racism and official discrimination.

Albir Krganov, first deputy head of the Central Spiritual Board of Russian Muslims, said the demolition “provokes bewilderment.”

Nonprofit group Arkhnadzor told Interfax:

“The mosque has been demolished despite protests from experts, public heritage defenders, and Muslim organisations all over Russia. An act of unprecedented barbarity multiplied by administrative arbitrariness has occurred in Moscow.”

The demolition leaves Moscow with just three mosques for 1.5 million residents, Der Spiegel reports.

