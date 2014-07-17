The World's Best Airlines Were Just Announced At The Farnborough Airshow

Cathay Pacific Economy class on a Cathay Pacific plane.

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific was named the world’s best airline at the World Airline Awards this week, which were announced at the Farnborough Airshow in the UK.

The airline took the top spot from Emirates, which ranked fourth on this year’s list from leading airline reviewer Skytrax. The ranking is based on a survey filled out by nearly 19 million customers, and covers both full-service and budget airlines across 41 metrics related to product and service.

We compared Skytrax’s ranking with the results of Business Insider’s recent airline review, which also took punctuality into account.

