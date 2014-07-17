The World's Best Airlines Were Just Announced At The Farnborough Airshow

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific was named the world’s best airline at the World Airline Awards this week, which were announced at the Farnborough Airshow in the UK.
The airline took the top spot from Emirates, which ranked fourth on this year’s list from leading airline reviewer Skytrax. The ranking is based on a survey filled out by nearly 19 million customers, and covers both full-service and budget airlines across 41 metrics related to product and service.
We compared Skytrax’s ranking with the results of Business Insider’s recent airline review, which also took punctuality into account.
The regional airline operates scheduled services to destinations in Thailand, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Laos, Maldives, Burma, India and Singapore.
Bangkok Airways also topped Skytrax's list of the world's best regional airlines.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
China's Hainan Airlines recently announced plans to purchase around $US5 billion worth of new planes from Boeing.
The airline also ranked 10th for best cabin crew on Skytrax's annual list.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
Though Malaysia Airlines' image has taken a pounding after the tragic disappearance of flight 370, the carrier's decades' worth of sterling service should not be discounted. Because of the incident, and mounting financial losses, the world's most talked-about airline is now in the midst of a management shakeup and fleet-renewal process.
In spite of the upheaval, the carrier maintains its seat as one of the best airlines in the world.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
British Airlines is the flag carrier airline of the UK. It also received high scores from Skytrax for its first- and business class lounges.
The airline recently made headlines for testing a 'happiness blanket' that would help passengers relax on flights (pictured).
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
The national carrier of New Zealand, Air New Zealand is a member of the Star Alliance.
The company recently made headlines for ordering the first 787-9 'stretch' Dreamliner from Boeing.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
As the biggest airline in billionaire Richard Branson's portfolio of Virgin brands, Virgin Australia has experienced massive growth in the Asia-Pacific market since its founding in 2000.
In typical Virgin fashion, the airline's fleet of long-haul Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 jets come bathed in interior mood lighting and features a state-of-the-art 9-inch touchscreen entertainment system.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
Business Insider Ranking: 11 (tie)
Thai Airways has long been an industry leader for quality service. Though its most heralded products are its business and first-class services, its economy seats are high-quality as well.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
A member of the Lufthansa corporate family, Swiss International Air Lines emerged in 2002 from the remnants of the now-defunct Swissair. The Basel-based airline employs a relatively young fleet of Airbus A330-300 and A340-300 wide-body jets for long-haul routes.
The airline posted a high on-time rating on Business Insider's list of the world's best airlines.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
EVA Air is Taiwan's second-largest airline, and also received high marks from Skytrax for the quality of its cabin crew.
It was one of the first airlines to introduce a premium economy class.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
In addition to its overall ranking, Australia's Qantas scored high marks for its airport lounges.
Qantas's international first class suites feature a 6.5-foot-long lie-flat bed with a plush sheepskin mattresses. Passengers are also treated to the airline's Sommeliers in the Sky service to help them make selections from Qantas's award-winning wine list.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
Europe's largest airline has undergone significant budget cuts in recent years, but its service and overall quality is still exceptional.
For the most part, Lufthansa's long-haul service is very good, but for the best experience, it would be wise to aim for the fleet's newer A380 superjumbos and 748-8 Intercontinentals.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
Business Insider Ranking: 15 (tie)
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad airways is the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, with its Airbus and Boeing fleet travelling to about 96 destinations.
Some of its special features include noise-reduction headphones and mood lighting in the cabin that's adjusted to keep passengers well-rested.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
One of two major South Korean airlines, Asiana has had to weather a wave of controversy after one of its Boeing 777s crashed upon landing in San Francisco last year.
Though the official cause of the accident is under investigation, emergency services have heaped incredible praise on Asiana's heroic cabin crew whose brave and efficient performance saved the lives of countless passengers.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
Business Insider Ranking: 15 (tie)
After being deemed unsafe to fly into the European Union from 2007 to 2009, Garuda Indonesia has experienced a dramatic turnaround in recent years. The Indonesia flag carrier has undertaken extensive fleet renewal and service-improvement measures to regain the trust of both fliers and safety regulators.
Economy fliers have raved about the airline's comfortable seats and selection of southeast Asian cuisine. This March, Garuda became a full-fledged member of the Skyteam global airline alliance.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
All Nippon Airways is the largest international carrier in Japan and home to the world's largest fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. ANA's cabin crew scored 8th on Skytrax's 2014 list.
Many of its planes feature slide-forward-style reclining seats that increase overall privacy, as well as power and USB outlets even in economy.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
Business Insider Ranking: 15 (tie)
Turkish Airlines is the flag carrier of Turkey with a hub in the increasingly popular travel destination Istanbul. The airline breaks records with its available destinations, flying to over 100 countries and over 200 cities worldwide.
The airline is extremely fast-growing, is a member of Star Alliance, and has won Skytrax's award for Best Airline in Europe for three consecutive years.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
Over the past 10 years, Dubai's Emirates has developed into one of the world's premier long-haul carriers. Operating almost exclusively through its hub at Dubai International Airport, the carrier boasts the world's largest fleet of Airbus A380 super jumbos and Boeing 777 wide-body jets.
Emirates' state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system includes a wide selection of video and music options on demand, and even allows for live television on some 'ice' entertainment system-equipped 777 aircraft. It once again topped Skytrax's list of the airlines with the best in-flight entertainment.
The airline now flies to over 140 destinations on six continents including New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, and Washington, D.C.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
The airline also ranked in Skytrax's top 10 cabin crew and in-flight entertainment.
Singapore Airlines is known for its customer service' Personal TVs with plenty of entertainment options and hot towels served before take-off are just some of the economy perks.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
Qatar Airways earned high scores for both cabin crew and in-flight entertainment. Economy class guests get to enjoy features like smartphone and tablet connectivity to their personal screens.
The airline links over 125 destinations across the globe and is expanding its services from Qatar to 50 new destinations including direct flights to Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas.
The airline recently moved to the brand new and much larger Hamad International Airport in Doha.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
Cathay Pacific also received high marks from Skytrax for in-flight entertainment and cabin crew.
On Business Insider's list, it received a relatively low on-time score due to congestion and erratic weather at its Hong Kong base.
Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.