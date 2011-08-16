Cathay Pacific Cancels Upcoming Ad Campaign Because Of Its Sex Scandal

Cathay Pacific has decided to cancel (or at least postpone) the launch of its next ad campaign because of its recent scandal involving a sex act between a pilot and flight attendant. Both were fired after the photos showed up in various Chinese newspapers (via AdRants).



So why did they decide to pull the ads?

The contextually hilarious tagline of the campaign was going to be: “Meet the team who go the extra mile to make you feel special.”

It’s undoubtedly the right move for a company on cleanup duty. If Cathay Pacific wasn’t already the premier source for joke-fodder in the airline industry, this ill-timed campaign certainly would’ve done it. The incident will eventually be forgotten, but it’s best to avoid fueling the fire.

