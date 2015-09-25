Cathay Pacific flight leaving Perth was forced to make an emergency landing in Bali

Photo: Christian Keenan/Getty.

A Cathay Pacific flight leaving Perth, bound for Hong Kong was forced to make an emergency landing in Bali last night after one of its engines defected.

Initial reports from passengers on board the flight claimed they saw flames coming from an engine.

Passenger Joel Sirna told Perth radio station 6PR that he heard a loud bang and felt the plane begin to shake.

Sirna said many on board were “pretty shaken” by the event, with many crying and screaming.

At one stage in the flight Sirna said all the power in the cabin went off.

“It was a scary sight,” he said. “As soon as we touched down and landed, there was just a big applause from all of us.”

Cathay Pacific has since confirmed that flight CX170 was diverted to Denpasar due to a defect in the number two engine the Airbus A330, but have ruled out that a fire – onboard or in the engine – was involved.

“The engine was shut down and emergency landing was declared. There was no engine fire and no fire warning,” a spokesperson said.

“There were reports a loud noise was heard, and some passengers saw sparks and flames from outside the window. We can confirm that what witnesses saw was a light due to the engine failure, not a real fire.

“Fire services met the aircraft on arrival as a precautionary measure.”

All passengers and crew are safe and unharmed and were provided with hotel accommodation and alternate flights while the airline addresses the issue.

“Safety remains Cathay Pacific’s highest priority, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused to passengers.”

Cathay Pacific is still investigating the incident.

The last Cathay Pacific incident was in April 2010 when an Airbus A330-342 from Surabaya Juanda International Airport to Hong Kong had both engines fail due to contaminated fuel. Despite the defect the plane landed safely and 57 passengers were injured.

