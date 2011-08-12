Cathay Pacific Fires Pilot Who Got Blowjob -- Along With Stewardess Who Gave It To Him

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Well, in case there was any doubt that that was, in fact, a Cathay Pacific jet pilot getting attended to in those photos, there no longer is.Cathay Pacific has announced that the pilot and stewardess have been canned.



On a positive note, the company says it has “found no evidence” that the incident in the photographs took place on board a flight, much less in the cockpit. Which of course doesn’t mean it didn’t. (And if it didn’t, one wonders whether it was really a fire-able offence.)

(Video report below).

Statement by Cathay Pacific Chief Executive John Slosar

The following statement is issued on behalf of Mr. John Slosar, Chief Executive of Cathay Pacific Airways:

“I can confirm that two members of our crew shown in compromising situations in photographs published recently in Chinese-language daily newspapers are no longer employees of the company.

I can also report that we have found no evidence to suggest that the incidents happened on any of our flights while airborne.

We will now produce a report of our findings and pass it to our regulator, the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department. We will continue to co-operate with the CAD as required.

I know that many people were disturbed by the damage this incident caused to the reputation of our cockpit and cabin crews, all of them serious safety and service professionals, and to the airline itself.

I want to assure the public and all of our staff that we conducted a thorough investigation into the circumstances in which the photographs were taken and published.

And I can provide further assurance that our investigation was fair, conducted without fear or favour and with no special consideration or regard for rank or position in the company.

As Chief Executive of Cathay Pacific, let me be crystal clear about one thing: I find any behaviour that recklessly soils the reputation of our company or our team members as totally unacceptable.

That’s why we moved as swiftly as we could to ascertain the facts of the case, and to take decisive action.

I appreciate that some people wish to know more details of our findings.

However, the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance strictly limits us from discussing matters between the company and individual employees.

For this reason, we cannot release information about the specific actions that have been taken by management or individual members of staff, or comment on rumours relating to individuals.

This is the law, and we must and will respect it.

But I am satisfied that the actions we have taken are the right ones and that the lessons learned will make all of us in the company even more conscious of our responsibilities under our own Code of Conduct and the privacy provisions of Hong Kong law.

Finally, I would like to thank the Cathay Pacific team for their understanding and concern as we carried out our inquiries, and also to those who conducted the investigation with diligence, determination and commitment to a fair process.”

Here’s a video on the story:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

