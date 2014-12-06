Cathay Pacific Was Just Named The Best Business Class Airline In The World -- Here's Why

Cathay Pacific Airways was just named the world’s best business class airline for 2015 by AirlineRatings.com.

And no wonder. Each business class flight comes with incredible amenities, from noise-cancelling headphones and chairs that transform into fully flat beds to on-demand movies and restaurant-quality meals.

The Hong Kong-based airline also has great business class lounges all over the world.

The lounge offers plenty of space to spread out and relax before a long flight. Enjoy a breakfast of fried short rice noodles with vegetables, preserved egg and pork porridge, Chinese doughnuts, and fresh fruit. For lunch, try stir-fried rice noodles with meat sauce, barbecued pork noodle soup, and white wine with soda water. Most business class cabins on Cathay planes are arranged in a herringbone shape, which allows each seat to fully recline. In planes without the herringbone layout, there's a retractable divider between adjacent seats. Passengers can open it to chat with their neighbour or close it if they want some privacy. Every business class seat comes with ample leg room, a footrest, and a shelf to hold food and drinks. Business Class shower suites are the place to freshen up. The Wing First Class have received an additional nine suites, now totalling 12. Business class passengers also get a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. Every seat converts into a fully flat bed, with extra knee space for those who prefer to sleep on their side. Flight attendants also give passengers a great amenities kit. Cathay Pacific flights feature multi-course, restaurant-quality meals.

