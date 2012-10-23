CATERPILLAR: This Is What The World Will Look Like In 2013

Photo: Getty

Caterpillar Inc. posted its 3Q earnings report, showing a 5% increase in sales and revenues of $15.7 billion.However, this earnings report goes beyond the call of duty. Not only does Caterpillar provide financial data. The capital goods manufacturer offers detailed projections on global economic activity and recognises material threats.



Caterpillar’s guidance addresses central bank monetary policy, regional growth projections, and industry-specific data. Their projections have always been a useful harbinger of economic activity to come.

Management does not expect the U.S. to fall into a recession in the next year — even with the looming fiscal cliff — but that low growth will continue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.