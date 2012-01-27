CATERPILLAR: This Is What The World Will Be Like In 2012

Photo: iStockphoto

Global capital goods manufacturer, Caterpillar, announced record profits and sales in the fourth quarter this morning, with revenues up more than 35% to $17.2 billion.But the company also released its full-year, 2012 guidance, as well as its outlook for the global economy. There is a ton of good news — as well as signs that certain territories are beginning to face difficulty.



The company is an important bellwether, as many of the world’s largest manufacturers depend on it for equipment and other goods.

