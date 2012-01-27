CATERPILLAR: This Is What The World Will Be Like In 2012

Photo: iStockphoto
Global capital goods manufacturer, Caterpillar, announced record profits and sales in the fourth quarter this morning, with revenues up more than 35% to $17.2 billion.But the company also released its full-year, 2012 guidance, as well as its outlook for the global economy. There is a ton of good news — as well as signs that certain territories are beginning to face difficulty.
The company is an important bellwether, as many of the world’s largest manufacturers depend on it for equipment and other goods.
'We expect improving world economic growth to increase demand for commodities. Our outlook assumes most commodity prices will increase slightly in 2012 and continue at levels that encourage investment. We expect that copper will average over $4 per pound, Central Appalachian coal about $75 per ton and West Texas Intermediate crude oil about $100 per barrel.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'In the developed economies, capital investment recovered much faster than did overall economies. This better performance occurred primarily because businesses had improved cash flow and better access to credit. In addition, businesses let capital stocks depreciate significantly during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. We anticipate business investment will continue to outperform other economic sectors in 2012.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'We expect the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain the Federal Funds rate below 25 basis points throughout 2012 and will not reduce the size of its balance sheet. U.S. banks have record high capital ratios and considerable funds to lend. We expect bank lending in the United States, which increased during the second half of 2011, to continue to grow in 2012.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'Recent economic data suggests that U.S. economic growth improved in the fourth quarter of 2011, which we believe reflects the positive impact of Federal Reserve easing that was initiated in late 2010. The full impact has likely not materialised yet, and we expect economic growth will improve further in 2012. Our outlook assumes economic growth in the United States of at least 3 per cent in 2012.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'We expect total U.S. construction spending, which, net of inflation, has declined since 2004, to finally begin to recover in 2012. We project a 1.5-per cent increase in infrastructure-related construction and a 5-per cent increase in nonresidential building construction. We are expecting housing starts of at least 700 thousand units in 2012, up from 607 thousand units in 2011.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'While U.S. economic activity is improving, the recovery has been slow by historic standards, and unemployment remains high. If economic growth does not accelerate, it may take several years for unemployment to reach pre-financial crisis levels. In our view, this would signal the potential for a prolonged period of continued growth in the United States.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'The Eurozone public debt crisis has been a lingering negative, but it is unlikely to trigger a worldwide recession. The Eurozone will likely have at least two quarters of weak, possibly negative growth, but should begin to improve in the second half of 2012. For 2012, our outlook assumes economic growth for the Eurozone near zero and growth of about half of a percentage point for Europe in total.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'Our expectation for improvement of European growth in the second half of 2012 rests on a continued easing by the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB has recently lowered interest rates and could cut rates further in 2012. More importantly, the ECB increased its balance sheet more than 35 per cent since July 2011 to improve banking system liquidity. Other European central banks have been taking similar actions.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'Business investment in both the Eurozone and the United Kingdom has grown faster than the overall economies and is a trend we expect will continue. Businesses have improved cash flow and need to upgrade capital stocks.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'We project the Japanese economy will grow 3.5 per cent in 2012, recovering from a 2011 recession. Rebuilding from the tsunami and more expansionary central bank policies are expected to drive the recovery. We expect economic growth in Asia/Pacific will exceed 6.5 per cent in 2012, about the same as in 2011. Growth should improve in Australia and Indonesia, the result of recent interest rate cuts.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'China took its first easing action in late 2011, and we expect that further easing is likely. We expect China's economy will grow 8.5 per cent in 2012, sufficient for growth in construction and increased commodity demand.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'Growth in Latin America is expected to slow from 4.3 per cent in 2011 to about 4.0 per cent in 2012. Our outlook assumes interest rates will be flat to lower in most countries. We expect that economic growth will be sufficient for construction spending and mining output to increase.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'Africa/Middle East will likely benefit from low interest rates and favourable commodity prices. We expect the regional economy will grow nearly 5.5 per cent and that construction spending will continue to improve.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'We expect the CIS economies will grow more than 5 per cent, and construction spending will increase more than 15 per cent. favourable factors include low interest rates, higher metals and energy prices, and increased production of oil, gas and metals.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'In our opinion, the risk of a worldwide recession has diminished significantly over the past quarter, but we remain concerned that central banks, particularly in developed economies, will react to the first signs of better growth by tightening economic policies. Even modest premature tightening could significantly slow economic growth.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'We expect mining to continue to be strong globally, and we have a sizable order backlog for mining equipment. We expect sales to increase in 2012 and are in the process of adding production capacity for many of our mining products. However, we expect sales to be constrained by capacity throughout 2012.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
'We expect 2012 sales and revenues to be in a range of $68 to $72 billion, an increase from $60.138 billion in 2011 ... At the middle of our sales and revenues outlook, we expect profit to increase from $7.40 per share in 2011 to about $9.25 in 2012.'
Source: Caterpillar Company Filings
Caterpillar isn't the only one out with guidance for 2012.
