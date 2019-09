Caterpillar shares are cratering after Jim Chanos said he was shorting the stock.



Chart:

It’s now off about -2.40%.

Leigh Drogen Tweeted CAT was a huge biggest beneficiary of the housing boom in China “which is now going bust.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.