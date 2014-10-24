I Don't Know What Caterpillar Said In Its Earnings Video Because Of All Of The Awesome Clips Of Tractors Doing Stuff

Sam Ro

Caterpillar announced Q3 earnings that smashed expectations.

As a global supplier of construction and mining equipment, Caterpillar is a pretty good bellwether of the global economy.

The company’s earnings announcement was accompanied by a 10-minute YouTube video in which executive discuss the financial results, long-term outlook, and initiatives within  the company.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t concentrate on any of the important commentary because the video consists of back-to-back clips of awesome earthmovers and mining equipment doing awesome stuff.

Here are some screengrabs from the magnificent video.

CaterpillarCaterpillar / YouTube
Did we mention that Caterpillar tests new stuff using virtual reality?

Here’s the video:

