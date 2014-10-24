I Don't Know What Caterpillar Said In Its Earnings Video Because Of All Of The Awesome Clips Of Tractors Doing Stuff

Caterpillar announced Q3 earnings that smashed expectations.

As a global supplier of construction and mining equipment, Caterpillar is a pretty good bellwether of the global economy.

The company’s earnings announcement was accompanied by a 10-minute YouTube video in which executive discuss the financial results, long-term outlook, and initiatives within the company.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t concentrate on any of the important commentary because the video consists of back-to-back clips of awesome earthmovers and mining equipment doing awesome stuff.

Here are some screengrabs from the magnificent video.

Did we mention that Caterpillar tests new stuff using virtual reality?

Here’s the video:

