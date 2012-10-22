CATERPILLAR CUTS FORECAST AND REVENUE MISSES

Photo: Caterpillar

We now expect 2012 sales and revenues to be about $66 billion and profit in a range of $9.00 to $9.25 per share. The previous outlook for sales and revenues was a range of $68 to $70 billion with profit of about $9.60 per share at the middle of the sales and revenues outlook range.

And here is Caterpillar’s quick snapshot of the world economy, seen through the company’s construction business:

We expect Construction Industries’ sales will improve in 2013. We are expecting improving activity in the United States, sales growth in China coming off low levels in 2012 and continued improvement in other developing countries. We expect these improvements to be partially offset by continuing weakness in Europe and dealer efforts in much of the world to lower inventories.

Expanding on the China theme:

In China, banks have been increasing lending, and the government announced acceleration of infrastructure programs. We expect additional easing in 2013 and project economic growth will improve to 8.5 per cent. Construction activity and demand for commodities will likely increase.

And U.S. construction:

U.S. construction activity, which is coming off a 30-year low, is expected to fare better in 2013. Low mortgage interest rates, increasing employment and a near record low inventory of new homes will likely lead to an improvement in housing starts to about 950 thousand units in 2013. We expect nonresidential construction will benefit from lower vacancy rates, ageing stocks and favourable interest rates.

Here is the full release:

PEORIA, Ill., Oct. 22, 2012 /PRNewswire/ — Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced third-quarter 2012 sales and revenues of $16.445 billion, a 5-per cent increase from third-quarter 2011 sales and revenues of $15.716 billion. Profit per share for the third quarter of 2012 was $2.54, up 49 per cent from $1.71 per share in the third quarter of 2011. Third-quarter 2012 profit per share includes a pre-tax gain of $273 million from the sale of a majority interest in Caterpillar’s third party logistics business, which had previously been announced.

“Last quarter and then again a month ago at MINExpo, we discussed economic and geopolitical headwinds facing the world, and we are certainly continuing to see the impact of those uncertainties in our business,” said Caterpillar Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Oberhelman. “Even so, we had a record third quarter, and our entire organisation is focused on finishing 2012 as the best year for sales and profit in our history,” Oberhelman added. “Despite the turbulence in the global economy, we continue to track toward our goals on cost control, margin improvement, product quality, safety and better product availability for our customers.”

2012 Outlook

We now expect 2012 sales and revenues to be about $66 billion and profit in a range of $9.00 to $9.25 per share. The previous outlook for sales and revenues was a range of $68 to $70 billion with profit of about $9.60 per share at the middle of the sales and revenues outlook range.

The decline in the sales and revenues outlook reflects global economic conditions that are weaker than we had previously expected. In addition, Cat dealers have lowered order rates well below end-user demand to reduce their inventories. Production across much of the company has been lowered, resulting in temporary shutdowns and layoffs. Lower production will continue until inventories and dealer order rates move back in line with dealer deliveries to end users. The reduction in the profit outlook is in line with the lower sales and revenues outlook, partially offset by the gain on the sale of a majority interest in our third party logistics business.

“As we’ve moved through the year, we’ve seen continued economic weakening and uncertainty. It’s definitely impacting our business with dealers intending to lower inventories and mining customers delaying some projects and reducing orders,” Oberhelman said. “We’re focused on being very nimble and taking actions to respond to the current environment while at the same time keeping our 2015 goals and expectations in mind. It requires a pragmatic and steady approach as we balance our actions in the short term with what we need to do to be prepared for better growth when the world economy improves,” Oberhelman added.

Preliminary 2013 Sales and Revenues Outlook

From an economic standpoint, we are expecting slightly better world growth in 2013 with modest improvement in the United States,China and most of the developing world, but continuing difficulty in Europe. Based on our economic forecast, our preliminary outlook for 2013 is for sales and revenues to be about the same as 2012 in a range of up 5 per cent to down 5 per cent.

“We are taking a pragmatic view of 2013—we’re not expecting rapid growth, and we’re not predicting a global recession. At this point, we expect 2013 sales will be similar overall to 2012, but with a slightly weaker first half and a slightly better second half. While machine deliveries to end users have continued to hold up, our sales will probably remain relatively weak early in 2013 as dealers are likely to continue reducing inventories. When expected dealer inventory reductions level off, and easing actions by central banks and governments around the world begin to improve economic growth, we expect our business will begin to improve. While there’s reason for optimism, and we’re not expecting a global recession in 2013, we are prepared and stand ready to take action no matter what happens to the global economy,” Oberhelman added.

Third-quarter sales and revenues of $16.445 billion, an all-time third-quarter record, were 5 per cent higher than the third quarter of 2011.

Profit per share was $2.54 in the third quarter of 2012, an all-time third-quarter record, and was an increase of $0.83 from the third quarter of 2011.

Third-quarter 2012 profit included a pre-tax gain of $273 million related to the sale of a majority interest in Caterpillar’s third party logistics business.

Machinery and Power Systems (M&PS) operating cash flow was $994 million in the third quarter of 2012, compared with $2.037 billion in the third quarter of 2011. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable changes in working capital.

M&PS debt-to-capital ratio was 38.0 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2012, down from 40.9 per cent at the end of the second quarter of 2012.

The liquidity position remained strong in the third quarter. Total cash on a consolidated basis was $5.7 billion, up from $5.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2012.

2012 Outlook

The 2012 outlook reflects sales and revenues of about $66 billion and profit in a range of $9.00 to $9.25 per share. The previous outlook was a sales and revenues range of $68 to $70 billion and profit per share of about $9.60 at the middle of the sales and revenues range.

Capital expenditures for 2012 are expected to be less than $4 billion—with about half invested in the United States.

The outlook for 2012 represents the highest sales and revenues and profit in Caterpillar history, exceeding last year’s record results.

Preliminary 2013 Sales and Revenues Outlook

We expect sales and revenues to be about the same as 2012 in a range of up 5 per cent to down 5 per cent.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Third Quarter 2012 vs. Third Quarter 2011

To access this chart, go to http://caterpillar.com for the downloadable version of Caterpillar 3Q2012 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Sales and Revenues between the third quarter of 2011 (at left) and the third quarter of 2012 (at right). Items favourably impacting sales and revenues appear as upward stair steps with the corresponding dollar amounts above each bar, while items negatively impacting sales and revenues appear as downward stair steps with dollar amounts reflected in parentheses above each bar. Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company’s Board of Directors and employees.

Sales and Revenues

Sales and revenues were $16.445 billion in the third quarter of 2012, an increase of $729 million, or 5 per cent, from the third quarter of 2011. When reviewing the change in sales and revenues, we focus on the following views:

Reason for the change: Sales volume improved $622 million, price realisation was favourable $305 million, the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures added $36 million, and Financial Products revenues were up $13 million. Currency partially offset these increases by $247 million. Sales of new equipment increased, and sales of aftermarket parts were about flat.

Geographic region: Sales in North America were up 9 per cent, sales in Asia/Pacific increased 8 per cent and sales in EAME and Latin America were about flat. The increase in North America was primarily driven by improvements in the United States. Within Asia/Pacific, declines in China were more than offset by increases in Australia and other parts of Asia/Pacific. While sales in Europewere down, sales in Africa, the Middle East and CIS increased.

Segment: Most of the sales and revenues increase was in Resource Industries, with sales up 13 per cent from the third quarter of 2011. Power Systems’ sales were up 5 per cent, Construction Industries’ sales were about flat, and Financial Products’ revenues were up 3 per cent. All Other segment sales were down 31 per cent, primarily a result of the sale of a majority interest in our third party logistics business.

Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Third Quarter 2012 vs. Third Quarter 2011

To access this chart, go to http://caterpillar.com for the downloadable version of Caterpillar 3Q2012 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Operating Profit between the third quarter of 2011 (at left) and the third quarter of 2012 (at right). Items favourably impacting operating profit appear as upward stair steps with the corresponding dollar amounts above each bar, while items negatively impacting operating profit appear as downward stair steps with dollar amounts reflected in parentheses above each bar. Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company’s Board of Directors and employees. The bar entitled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery and Power Systems other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2012 was $2.596 billion compared with $1.759 billion for the third quarter of 2011. The increase was primarily the result of the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, higher sales volume and improved price realisation. See further discussion on the gain on the sale of a majority interest in Caterpillar’s third party logistics business on page 16 and the impact of the acquisition of Bucyrus International, Inc. (Bucyrus) on page 17.

The improvements were partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and increased SG&A and R&D expenses. Manufacturing costs were up $259 million primarily due to higher period manufacturing costs. Period manufacturing costs include wages and benefits, depreciation and other period costs that support production. SG&A and R&D expenses increased $109 millionprimarily due to growth-related initiatives, increased costs to support product programs and unfavorable changes in mark-to-market deferred compensation expense.

These cost increases were partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense.

The impact of currency was favourable to profit by $81 million, as the benefit to costs of $328 million more than offset the negative impact to sales of $247 million.

Other Profit/Loss Items

Interest expense excluding Financial Products increased $17 million from the third quarter of 2011 primarily due to underwriting expense related to our debt exchange in the third quarter of 2012 and higher average borrowings.

Other income/expense was expense of $17 million compared with expense of $13 million in the third quarter of 2011.

The provision for income taxes in the third quarter of 2012 reflects an estimated annual effective tax rate of 30.5 per cent compared with 29 per cent for the third quarter of 2011 and 26.5 per cent for the full-year 2011. The increase from 26.5 per cent to 30.5 per cent is primarily due to expected changes in our geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective and the expiration of the U.S. research and development tax credit.

Global Workforce

Caterpillar worldwide full-time employment was 129,113 at the end of the third quarter of 2012 compared with 121,513 at the end of the third quarter of 2011, an increase of 7,600 full-time employees. The flexible workforce decreased by 2,954 for a net increase in the global workforce of 4,646.

The increase was a result of growth and acquisitions, partially offset by divestitures. Acquisitions, primarily ERA Mining Machinery Limited (Siwei) and Motoren-Werke Mannheim Holding GmbH (MWM), added 5,977 people to the global workforce. Divestitures related to the sale of Caterpillar’s third party logistics business and a portion of the Bucyrus distribution business decreased the global workforce by 7,353.

Construction Industries

Construction Industries’ sales were $4.904 billion in the third quarter of 2012, about flat compared with the third quarter of 2011.

Higher sales in North America and EAME were about offset by declines in Asia/Pacific and Latin America. Sales for both new equipment and aftermarket parts were about flat.

While sales overall were about flat with the third quarter of 2011, volume and price realisation were slightly favourable but were about offset by the unfavorable impact of currency.

Construction Industries’ profit of $459 million in the third quarter of 2012 was slightly lower than the $496 million in the third quarter of 2011.

Resource Industries

Resource Industries’ sales were $5.214 billion in the third quarter of 2012, an increase of $615 million, or 13 per cent, from the third quarter of 2011. The sales increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and improved price realisation. Sales increases for new equipment more than offset lower sales of aftermarket parts.

Over the past two years we have added capacity for mining products to better align production with expected demand. As a result of the increase in production capability, coupled with our existing mining order backlog, sales were higher than the third quarter of 2011. While sales were up in the quarter compared with the third quarter of 2011, new orders declined significantly. Slow global growth and commodity prices that are off their 2012 highs have resulted in some reductions, delays and cancellation of orders for mining products.

Bucyrus, which was acquired on July 8, 2011, had sales of $1.090 billion in the third quarter of 2012 compared with $1.135 billion in third quarter of 2011.

Resource Industries’ profit of $1.113 billion in the third quarter of 2012 was $368 million higher than the third quarter of 2011. Acquisitions and divestitures were favourable $150 million, primarily due to Bucyrus acquisition-related costs in the third quarter of 2011.

Excluding acquisitions and divestitures, Resource Industries’ profit increased by $218 million, primarily due to higher sales volume and improved price realisation. The improvement was partially offset by higher manufacturing costs primarily related to increased production volume.

See further discussion on the impact of Bucyrus on page 17.

Power Systems

Power Systems’ sales were $5.317 billion in the third quarter of 2012, an increase of $242 million, or 5 per cent, from the third quarter of 2011. The improvement was the result of the acquisition of MWM, higher volume and improved price realisation, partially offset by the impact of currency.

Excluding the acquisition of MWM, Power Systems’ sales were about flat. Sales increased in Asia/Pacific and were partially offset by decreases in EAME. Worldwide demand for energy, at prices that encouraged investment, resulted in higher sales of engines and turbines for petroleum applications. Sales for electric power products also increased due to higher demand for large applications. These increases were offset by lower sales for industrial power applications.

Power Systems’ profit was $943 million in the third quarter of 2012 compared with $794 million in the third quarter of 2011. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, which includes the impact of a favourable mix of products, and improved price realisation. The improvements were partially offset by increased SG&A and R&D expenses. Manufacturing costs were about flat.

MWM, acquired during the fourth quarter of 2011, added sales of $143 million, primarily in EAME, and increased segment profit by $17 million.

Financial Products Segment

Financial Products’ revenues were $776 million, an increase of $19 million, or 3 per cent, from the third quarter of 2011. The increase was primarily due to the favourable impact from higher averageearning assets, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates on new and existing finance receivables and operating leases.

Financial Products’ profit was $190 million in the third quarter of 2012, compared with $145 million in the third quarter of 2011. The increase was primarily due to a $26 million favourable impact from higher average earning assets and an $18 million favourable impact due to lower claims experience at Cat Insurance.

At the end of the third quarter of 2012, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.80 per cent compared with 3.35 per cent at the end of the second quarter of 2012, 2.89 per cent at the end of 2011 and 3.54 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2011. Past dues improved in all geographical regions. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $29 million for the third quarter of 2012, down from $50 million for the third quarter of 2011.

As of September 30, 2012, Cat Financial’s allowance for credit losses totaled $404 million or 1.47 per cent of net finance receivables, compared with $369 million or 1.47 per cent of net finance receivables at year-end 2011. The allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2011, was $362 million or 1.49 per cent of net finance receivables.

All Other Segment

All Other segment includes groups that provide services such as component manufacturing, remanufacturing and logistics to both Caterpillar and external customers. The increase in profit from the third quarter of 2011 was primarily due to the gain from the sale of a majority interest in our third party logistics business.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $521 million in the third quarter of 2012, a decrease of $68 million from the third quarter of 2011. Corporate items and eliminations include: corporate-level expenses; timing differences, as some expenses are reported in segment profit on a cash basis; retirement benefit costs other than service cost; and currency differences, as segment profit is reported using annual fixed exchange rates and inter-segment eliminations.

The decrease in expense from the third quarter of 2011 was primarily due to the favourable impact from currency differences, partially offset by unfavorable changes in mark-to-market deferred compensation expense, increased corporate costs and timing differences.

2012 OUTLOOK

Economic Outlook

In the outlook that we released with our year-end 2011 financial results in January, we expected world economic growth of about 3.3 per cent in 2012. Our revised outlook assumes 2012 world economic growth of 2.5 per cent, the weakest year for growth since 2009.

From an economic standpoint, 2012 has been a disappointment with lower than expected growth in the United States and China, and with much of Europe in recession.

While governments and central banks around the world have been easing policies, it is now evident that these actions have not been sufficient to benefit 2012 growth.

Sales and Revenues and Profit

We have lowered our outlook for 2012 and now expect sales and revenues of about $66 billion and profit in a range of $9.00 to $9.25 per share. The previous outlook was a sales and revenues range of $68 to $70 billion and profit per share of about $9.60 at the middle of the sales and revenues range. The decline in the sales and revenues outlook is a result of two main factors:

Lower demand – while dealer machine deliveries to end users continue to improve compared with 2011, the rate of improvement is lower than we expected, primarily a result of slower than expected economic growth throughout much of the world.

Over the past quarter, dealers lowered order rates to levels that are well below their deliveries to end users. This suggests they intend to lower inventories in the fourth quarter and into 2013. As a result, we are lowering production levels until inventories and order rates from dealers move back in line with dealer deliveries to end users.

The decline in the profit outlook is a result of the reduction in the outlook for sales and revenues, partially offset by a gain in the third quarter from the sale of a majority interest in our third party logistics business.

Preliminary 2013 Outlook

Economic

While most countries have eased monetary and credit policies over the past year, and we expect continued easing in 2013, growth has been slow to respond. As a result, we are not expecting improvement in overall economic growth until the second half of 2013. We are expecting 2013 economic growth of about 2.7 per cent, up slightly from the 2.5-per cent growth we expect for 2012.

Developed world outlook

Average interest rates in developed countries are already below the lows reached during the financial crisis, so prospects for lower rates are limited. However, we expect central banks in the larger economies to inject additional liquidity into banking systems to help drive increased lending.

We expect that additional increases in liquidity along with measures to encourage bank lending will drive more credit and spending growth. Since the year will likely start weak, we are only expecting economic growth in developed economies of about 1.5 per cent in 2013, with some upside potential.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve’s new emphasis on employment, along with signs that banks are increasingly willing to lend, are positives for private sector economic growth. Overall, we expect about 2 per cent economic growth in the United States for 2013.

U.S. construction activity, which is coming off a 30-year low, is expected to fare better in 2013. Low mortgage interest rates, increasing employment and a near record low inventory of new homes will likely lead to an improvement in housing starts to about 950 thousand units in 2013. We expect nonresidential construction will benefit from lower vacancy rates, ageing stocks and favourable interest rates.

We do not see signs that governments in the Eurozone and the European Central Bank will change economic policies to deal with recession, record unemployment and social unrest. Consequently, we are expecting only marginal growth in 2013, and construction activity will likely remain weak.

The Bank of Japan is facing increased pressure to aggressively battle deflation, and we expect it will increase liquidity further. However, recent economic weakness is likely to persist well into 2013, resulting in economic growth below 1.5 per cent.

We expect low interest rates will benefit construction in Australia, but mining investment is likely to slow. We expect less than 3 per cent economic growth in Australia for 2013.

Developing world outlook

Developing economies, while slowing, have fared better than developed economies and are expected to respond more favourably to recent policy easing. We expect growth in these countries will improve more than a half percentage point in 2013 to around 5.5 per cent.

In China, banks have been increasing lending, and the government announced acceleration of infrastructure programs. We expect additional easing in 2013 and project economic growth will improve to 8.5 per cent. Construction activity and demand for commodities will likely increase.

We expect economic growth in other Asian countries will improve as well, on average about a half percentage point. Better growth should benefit construction.

Economic growth in Latin America is expected to improve to almost 4 per cent in 2013, driven primarily by a rebound in Brazil. Economic growth in Africa, the Middle East and CIS should be around 4 per cent. Slightly better world economic growth and higher commodity prices should benefit these regions.

Commodities

Better world economic growth is expected to improve demand for most metals. We believe the softness in 2012 prices occurred in response to weaker demand, not excessive supply capacity. Consequently, our outlook assumes copper prices will increase from an average $3.60 per pound in 2012 to $3.75 in 2013. China port iron ore prices are expected to increase from $130 per metric ton in 2012 to $135 in 2013 as steel production increases.

Abundant supplies of natural gas at low prices will likely continue to pressure U.S. coal demand and prices in 2013. We expect Central Appalachian coal prices to average about $65 per ton in 2013, up slightly from an average of $63 per ton in 2012. We expect prices in other countries will follow similar patterns, and Australian thermal coal should increase from $94 per metric ton in 2012 to $98 in 2013.

We expect oil demand next year will grow at about half the rate of overall economic growth. Worldwide production is at a record high, and producers should be able to accommodate the increase in demand expected in 2013 without tightening supplies. We project Brent crude oil will average about $110 per barrel, or about the same as in 2012. The West Texas Intermediate oil price should increase slightly to near $100 per barrel as the ability to send more oil to the Gulf of Mexico is reducing local surplus supplies.

Risks

We believe that the Eurozone is the most significant risk to our 2013 economic outlook. Economic policies in Europe have led to another recession and intensified pressure on the Euro. In addition to concerns about growth, we believe there is risk that some countries may pull out of the Euro.

The United States faces substantial economic risk as tax increases and government spending cuts will occur unless the government acts to prevent them from taking effect. While we expect that the government will act, the longer it takes and the more divisive the solution, the more it will hurt business and consumer confidence.

In assessing the last two years, we concluded the financial crisis left many economies in fragile condition and that quickly raising interest rates once the recovery started was a bad idea. Although most central banks retreated, the impact contributed to a decline in world economic growth from about 4 per cent in 2010 to less than 2.5 per cent in 2012. Business confidence deteriorated and another round of investment cutbacks is beginning. We are concerned that central banks will be too quick to raise interest rates when growth improves, again preventing the world economy from completely recovering from the financial crisis.

Preliminary 2013 Sales and Revenues Outlook

Based on our economic outlook, with 2013 growth just slightly better than in 2012, we are expecting 2013 sales and revenues to be similar to 2012 in a range from up 5 per cent to down 5 per cent.

At the middle of that range:

Resource Industries’ sales are expected to be down in 2013. Declines in metals and coal prices along with increasing operating costs have hurt profit margins at many mining companies. Profit pressure combined with economic uncertainty has resulted in mining companies delaying investment. Although metals prices have recently improved, we expect companies will reduce capital spending in 2013 and sales of mining equipment will decline.

We expect Construction Industries’ sales will improve in 2013. We are expecting improving activity in the United States, sales growth in China coming off low levels in 2012 and continued improvement in other developing countries. We expect these improvements to be partially offset by continuing weakness in Europe and dealer efforts in much of the world to lower inventories.

Power Systems’ sales are expected to be relatively flat with 2012.

—————-

