Caterpillar Is Now UP On The Day — And That Tells Us A Lot

After whiffing on guidance and revenue, shares of Caterpillar are now UP on the day.
Photo: Yahoo Finance
So what’s going on?
All you have to do is extend the chart back, and realise that Caterpillar is already down over 20% from recent highs.
Photo: Yahoo Finance
Bottom line: All this global/China slowdown is old news.
Time to jump aboard the Green Shoots train >
