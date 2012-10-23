Caterpillar Is Now UP On The Day — And That Tells Us A Lot

Joe Weisenthal

After whiffing on guidance and revenue, shares of Caterpillar are now UP on the day.

image

Photo: Yahoo Finance

So what’s going on?

All you have to do is extend the chart back, and realise that Caterpillar is already down over 20% from recent highs.

image

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Bottom line: All this global/China slowdown is old news.

