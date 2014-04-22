Watch These Caterpillar Machines Play Jenga With Giant, 600-Pound Blocks [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Construction equipment company Caterpillar made a viral video in which several of its excavator machines play a game of Jenga using 600-pound wood blocks. It’s a pretty impressive achievement keeping the structure standing for as long as the machine operators do, but when the blocks come tumbling down, it really is quite a crash. The video was posted about two weeks ago and has more than 1 million YouTube views.

Social media analytics company Socialbakers appointed Mike Ainslie as chief financial officer. Ainslie previously served as CEO at PE Investment.

Parents in New York are upset that brand names like Life Savers and Barbie were included in standardized English tests for students in grades 3 through 8. State education officials and the test publisher say the brand references were not paid product placement.

CNET reports that Nike fired the majority of its team working on the FuelBand line of wearable fitness trackers and is planning to shut down work on the products entirely. The FuelBand was created by Nike in partnership with the digital agency R/GA.

TiVo released research finding that the TV networks are losing hundreds of millions of dollars by only charging for ads that people watch live and on DVR during the first three days after a show initially airs. The company did the study by seeing how many ads customers watched for several shows in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh days after the shows broadcast live.

Razorfish hired Vik Kathuria to be its global media chief. Kathuria was most recently head of digital investment at MediaCom.

KFC has a new ad made by FCB celebrating the return of its Double Down sandwich, in which two fried chicken patties serve as a bun for a sandwich with melted cheese and bacon. The ad draws heavily on the idea that bacon and other unhealthy, meaty foods are a signifier of masculinity.

Netflix is opposing the proposed Time Warner Cable/Comcast merger, telling its shareholders that the combined company would have too much power over broadband internet access.

