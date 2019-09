According to The Fly On The Wall, a rumour is abound that Joy Global (JOYG), a Milwaukee-based manufacturer and servicer of mining equipment, could be purchased by construction giant Caterpillar (CAT).

Shares of Joy Global are currently up $0.30 on the news. Below, a YTD chart of both CAT and JOYG.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.