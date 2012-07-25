11 Of Caterpillar's Mightiest Machines

Photo: Caterpillar

Global machinery giant Caterpillar will announce its Q2 earnings results this morning at 7:30 AM EST. Wall Street expects EPS to come in at $2.29.It’s one of the best companies in the world to look at in order to get an idea of how the global economy is doing, as it is a pretty safe bet that Caterpillar machines are involved in large projects.



It’s a particularly useful barometer for how China’s infrastructure is expanding.

Before the announcement, here’s a look at the biggest, baddest machines the company makes, ranked by operating weight.

