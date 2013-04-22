Here Comes The Earnings Report From One Of the World's Most Important Bellwethers

Standby.



At 7:30 AM, we get earnings from Caterpillar, the maker of big earthmoving, construction equipment that sells to markets all around the world.

It’s considered to be one of the most important global economic bellwethers, and in fact the company frequently makes a point of giving an economic assessment when it comes out with data.

Analysts expect to see earnings per share of $1.40 on revenue of $13.72 billion.

There’s definitely been a growth scare lately, as evidenced by the collapse in commodities. These earnings hopefully will let us earn more.

