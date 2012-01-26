One Of The World's Best Bellwethers Just Demolished Earnings And Announced A Stellar 2012 Outlook

Photo: Flickr

Caterpillar puts the bell in bellwether, as it’s got such a big role in moving the earth and construction.And it just reported lights-out earnings.



Q4 revenue of $17.2 billion was well ahead of the $16 billion that analysts expected.

EPS of $2.32 was about 60 cents ahead of expectations.

And for 2012, it sees revenue of $68-72 billion, which is ahead of expectations of $67 billion.

Projected EPS of $9/25 per share is above the $9 that’s estimated.

As for the total economy, says Caterpillar:

In our opinion, the risk of a worldwide recession has diminished significantly over the past quarter, but we remain concerned that central banks, particularly in developed economies, will react to the first signs of better growth by tightening economic policies. Even modest premature tightening could significantly slow economic growth.

The stock is up 3% already pre-market.

All good.

