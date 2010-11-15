Caterpillar Just Dropped $7.6 Billion On A Red-Hot Mining Equipment Company

Not surprisingly, the business of pulling resources out of the ground continues to be a very exciting one for the future.



Caterpillar has just announced the acquisition of Wisconsin-based mining equipment maker Bucyrus for $7.6 billion or $92/share, which is well above the $69 it traded at when it closed Friday.

The full announcement can be found here.

