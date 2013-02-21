UH-OH: Industrial Bellwether Caterpillar Just Posted Some Ugly Sales Stats

Caterpillar, the industrial behemoth that makes earthmovers, regularly publishes its rolling 3-month dealer sales statistics.
This gives us a sense of capital equipment sales in various global regions, which in turn serves as a proxy for economic activity.
And the latest numbers aren’t good. Worldwide dealer sales accelerated in the three months ending in January. The North America and Asia/Pacific regions posted double-digit declines.
From the SEC Filing:
Photo: SEC via Yahoo Finance
Reported in constant dollars and based on unit sales as reported primarily by dealers.
*EAME (Europe, Africa and Middle East)
**ROW (rest of the world – everything except North America)
