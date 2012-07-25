CATERPILLAR: This Is What The World Will Look Like For The Rest Of The Year

Photo: Shutterstock

Global capital goods manufacturer Caterpillar just announced record profits for the second quarter, with revenues up more than 22 per cent to $17.4 billion.But the company also updated its full-year 2012 guidance, which goes substantially farther than most company’s — Caterpillar goes so far to project GDP growth rates for countries and action from central banks.



The next six months look substantially bleaker than in the company’s original forecast at the start of the year. Nonetheless, Caterpillar does not expect the U.S. to fall into recession — even as other countries do.

The company is an important bellwether, as many of the world’s largest manufacturers depend on it for equipment and other goods.

