Cate Blanchett Wins Best Actress

Cate Blanchett wins the Best Actress Oscar for “Blue Jasmine.”

This is the actresses’ second Oscar win.

Blanchett previously won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2005 for “The Aviator.”

Blanchett beat out Sandra Bullock (“Gravity”), Amy Adams (“American Hustle”), Judi Dench (“Philomena”), and Meryl Streep (“August: Osage County”).

The 42-year-old actress won the Best Actress award at both the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards.

