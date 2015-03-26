Cate Blanchett trolled everyone with her interview on The Project

This is Cate Blanchett’s angry face… Photo: Getty.

If you believe most media reports today about the smart and sassy Cate Blanchett’s interview with Channel 10’s generally lighthearted chat show The Project on Wednesday night, she lost it.

“Is that your f*%king question?” she asks, when quizzed about a cat on leash while promoting her new movie, Cinderella.

This view of the Oscar-winning actress, portraying her as a prima donna who lost her cool, is completely wrong.

She was simply being Australian and completely taking the piss. Blanchett has a subversive streak and a wicked sense of humour.

The Project spliced the interview together to make things seem even worse.

Cate Blanchett is having fun. Source: Screenshot.

Blanchett is in evil stepmother mode to interviewer Jonathan Hyla’s Cinderella. It kicks off with him suggesting he should have brought a six-pack.

“You seem like the type of person, we should just crack open a beer,” he says, but Blanchett quickly puts him in his place, saying: “This date is not going well… I do not drink beer.”

She then lightheartedly suggests that Hyla really loved her, he’d go to Devon for a bottle of potato vodka.

Hyla posted a mashup clip of his “best worst interview”. It’s Blanchett at her bawdy best, talking alcohol and sex and feigning mock outrage because this is a “family movie”.

As she points out, the chemistry between the two leads is so amazing “they could push it over into an R rating”.

“They do so much” she says, pointing to her head, “but they don’t do anything,” she adds, banging her hands together.

Thanks to my new favorite person Cate Blanchett for what might have been the best worst interview I've ever done. #WhyDoTheyLetMeInterviewOscarWinners #Vodka #Sex #HighFive #Cinderella @TheProjectTV A video posted by hyla (@hyla) on Mar 25, 2015 at 1:42am PDT

She laughs too much for someone who’s annoyed. She’s having fun amid the turgid back-to-back schedule of promo interviews.

“Getting back to the movie to the movie at hand…” Blanchett says, pointing to the Cinderella poster over her shoulder.

“Sorry,” says Hyla.

“One of us has got to do our job,” she retorts.

Then Hyla moves in for the gotcha moment.

“Serious question: how were you able to get that cat to do what you wanted to on a leash?” he asks. “I try to put my girlfriend’s cat on a leash, and it just never works for me.”

“That’s your question? That’s your f*%king question?” Blanchett responds.

“We took up a lot of time talking about vodka!” Hyla pleads in defence.

“Nice to meet you,” says Blanchett, offering miss-timed hi-fives to bring things to an end.

Cate Blanchett is channeling her inner Ricky Gervais. Brilliantly. But too many people are taking her seriously.

