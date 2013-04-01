Cate Blanchett Just Sealed A $10 Million Advertising Deal [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Cate Blanchett is getting $10 million to become the face of Giorgio Armani’s women fragrances.

AMC got a new logo and tag line. “Story matters here” change to “Something More.”

Quartz discusses how corporations made the Harlem Shake such a big thing.

Here are five ways a brand can use animated GIFs.

Ad Age instructs how to help your brand avoid scam ads — like the fake Ford ad starring Silvio Berlusconi and tied up women in the back of his car.

Walgreens picked OMD to take over its media account.

