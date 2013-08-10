Jennifer Lawrence Is Back In Action In First 'Catching Fire' International Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence and the “Hunger Games” cast are back to kicking butt in the highly anticipated, first international trailer for the sequel, “Catching Fire.”

Directed by Francis Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci and others are all back for the second round.

As for Jennifer Lawrence’s character, Katniss, the director explained at Comic-Con: “She’s struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder after the games while living in Victor’s Village, where she never wants for food, and feels useless. She’s adapting to a new life.”

The film is due in theatres November 22. Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

