Catch.com Scores $7 Million

Catch.com, a San Francisco-based app developer, has raised $7 million in venture funding from Excel Venture Management.



The company develops mobile and web applications for capturing, organising, and sharing information on the go. They compete directly with Evernote, but their apps have seen more than 13 million downloads on Android phones alone.

Catch.com says they will use the new financing to “further accelerate the rapid growth of its secure notes apps built on its personal content management system for smartphones.”

