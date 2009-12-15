Google's Year In 60 Seconds

In 2009, Google had its first and second layoffs ever, re-organised its sales force, announced plans to launch an operating system, and announced plans to build and ship its own smartphone.Catch up on all that and more in 60 seconds or less →

title=”January 14 — Google fires 100 in its first layoffs ever”

title=”January 15 — Google’s CFO dumps a bunch of money wasting products”

title=”March 12 — Google’s top salesman quits for AOL”

title=”March 13 — Google goes through another round of layoffs”

title=”May 7 — Google’s sales force undergoes a quiet re-org”

title=”July 8 — At long last, Google announces plans to build an operating system”

title=”July 20 — The $1.65 billion YouTube acquisition finally begins to pay off”

title=”July 28 – Rivals Yahoo and Microsoft ink a search deal”

title=”September – Google launches Wave, an email killer. Nobody understands it.”

title=”October – Verizon announces Droid, a line of phones using Google’s Android mobile OS”

title=”October 21 – Minutes after Microsoft beats Google to it, Google announces a Twitter search deal”

title=”Nov 9 – Google buys iPhone app ad network AdMob for $750″

title=”December 12 – Google’s video site, YouTube, launches a music video-only site called Vevo”

title=”December 14 – Google stock finishes the year crushing it”

title=”December 14 – Google plans to build and sell its own phone. We can’t figure out why.”

title=”2009 was also the first year Google and Apple squared off…”

content=”Learn more: Google’s War With Apple Is Hotter Than Ever“

