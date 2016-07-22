Gabby Leibovich. Photo: Supplied.

Gabby Leibovich’s deals website Catch of the Day has been named “Australia’s favourite online retailer”.

Taking home StarTrack ORIAS People’s Choice Award last night, Adam Rudy, head of customer experience at Catch Of The Day, says team is thrilled with the win.

“Over the past few years, our business has gone from strength to strength but it’s this award that is the pinnacle of recognition, because it is our consumers who have voted for us and, without them, we wouldn’t exist,” he says.

A while back Business Insider sat down with founder Leibovich to talk about about has made his business a success.

“We started the site with the simple premise of offering just one unbeatable deal a day,” he said.

“Most people told us we were crazy.

“Right from the outset we had a clear vision and understanding of the business we wanted to be and what we wanted to stand for.

“While this has been an evolving process … it’s no secret that much of our success has been based on embracing nine key values.”

The Melbourne-based ecommerce business has now been operating for more than ten years in Australia.

The site sells an item every 2.8 seconds and ships out more than 8,000 orders per day.

Catch of the Day was also recently ranked by the 2016 E-Commerce Leaders Playbook as the 3rd biggest retail site in Australia.

