Photo: eBay

Basketball superstar and historical moustache enthusiast Michael Jordan has put his 2007 Mercedes McLaren SLR 722 up for grabs. Driven 962 miles, with a price of $430,000, or in Jordan terms, “blackjack night at the Mirage.”

