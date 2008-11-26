Catch Joe In The Strategy Room

Our Joe Weisenthal is on Fox News’ Strategy Room right now, talking about what happens when politics and finance meet. Click here to launch the browser to see it live.



You just missed Joe saying, “The problem isn’t just that we don’t know the future. It’s also that the future looks bleak.”

Update: “Just because we’re doing something, doesn’t mean that will hold off the Great Depression. We might not be able to avoid the Great Depression,” Joe said. The other participants immediately freaked out. Great stuff.

Way to cheer ’em up, Joe!

