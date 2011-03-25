Catastrophic Implications Of U.S. And Japan Money Pumping And Debt [Podcast]

The Wall Street Examiner’s Lee Adler, Russ Winter of Winter Watch, and Aaron Krowne of the Mortgage Lender Implode-o-meter had lots to talk about in this week’s Radio Free Wall Street podcast. As usual the discussions were free wheeling, brutally honest, and entertaining.



Here’s what we covered in Part 1, free to all visitors (36 minutes):

The implications of massive Bank of Japan money printing

47% of mortgages are now effectively under water

Why the housing “double dip” is essentially an extension of the same downtrend

The Treasury’s planned MBS sales may give the banks another windfall and will still leave the taxpayer on the hook for currently unrealized losses

The Social Security Disability Fund is insolvent and Social Security is already broke

The implications of likely long term Middle East Instability on “video gamer” money managers

Covered in Part 2, for Radio Free Wall Street subscribers only:

Problems in China mean more US inflation coming

The real US inflation rate is 7%

China’s housing bubble has popped. Get ready for crash

Bloomberg’s Buying Climate Index Plummets signaling growing inflation worries

German parliament won’t play ball in bailouts

Little difference between US and peripheral European states

How the Fed and Treasury are manipulating the market this week and next

Corporate profits are crashing and banks will show big losses in first quarter

