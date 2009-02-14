Holiday Preview: "Catastrophic Decline" In Japan GDP

Europe just reported that its economies collapsed in Q4. According to High Frequency Economics, Japan will do the same on Monday:



While US investors are away from their desks celebrating Presidents’ Day, Japan’s government will report its first estimates of GDP in the fourth quarter. These data will not be pretty, to be kind. Indeed, our estimates suggest a catastrophic picture.

Just what we needed going into a long weekend. Global economic collapse.

Charts from HFE:

