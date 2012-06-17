Meet Lady Catarina Pietra Toumei, The Fake Countess Who Allegedly Sold Fake Investments In Oil And Diamonds

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook

A few glamorous conmen appear in today’s Daily News. David Birnbaum, aka “David B. Guggenheim, and Vladimir Zuravel, aka “Vladimier Z. Guggenheim, have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.Alleged accomplice Catarina Pietra Tournei — who called herself a countess and used Guggenheim Fund stationary — is still at large.



The Countess and the Guggenheims are accused of selling fake investments, including $4 billion of crude oil and a $1 billion deal involving diamonds and vodka, though the alleged scheme found no takers.

Her Facebook page reads:

I am a humanitarian and philanthropist. As a career, I am an Investment Relations Manager.

Personal Interests: I love networking, meeting new people, and new business opportunities. I enjoy travel & luxury hotels, reading & writing, film and theatre, animals, running on the beach, nature, gourmet food & fine wine, Italian, French and Asian cuisine, 20th century art masters, opera, classical and alternative music, the races, boating, polo, spontaneity, laughter, and a positive attitude.

