Brazilian Student Sells Her Virginity For $780,000 Online

A Brazilian student has sold her virginity in an online auction for $780,000 as part of a documentary organised by an Australian filmmaker, according to reports.



Catarina Migliorini, 20, was the subject of 15 bids, with a Japanese man named only as Natsu winning on Wednesday night, Australian media reported.

They said Miss Migliorini would be “delivered” to her buyer on board a plane to Australia and that she would be interviewed before and after losing her virginity at a secret location.

Filmmaker Jason Sisely, who reportedly began his project in 2009 and caused outrage when he put posters up in Sydney and Melbourne saying “Virgins Wanted”, said Miss Migliorini was ecstatic and had not expected such a high level of interest.

“The auction closed last night and Catarina is extremely excited. She was speaking to her family in Brazil online and they were extremely happy for her,” he told Australian online news site Ninemsn.

“But I guess they didn’t expect her to do something like this.”

He said the act would be consummated, but not filmed, in the next few weeks.

“We will fly over the winner to Australia and obviously, for the sake of the film and privacy, we can’t disclose where and when the act will take place,” he said. “I have to leave some details for the documentary.”

Miss Migliorini defended the move.

“I saw this as a business. I have the opportunity to travel, to be part of a movie and get a bonus with it,” she told Folha newspaper.

“If you only do it once in your life then you are not a prostitute, just like if you take one amazing photograph it does not automatically make you a photographer.”

Sisely told Ninemsn that under the terms of the auction a condom was compulsory and Natsu must be tested beforehand for any sexually transmitted diseases.

“I’m looking forward to my audience’s response to the film,” he said.

Source: Agencies

