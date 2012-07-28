Here's What To Expect At This Weekend's Catalpa Music And Art Festival In NYC

Photo: Catalpa

This weekend New York City’s Randalls Island will host the inaugural Catalpa Festival, a music and art festival that bills itself as a “new” kind of festival experience.They have quite a lineup of activities to achieve this. And the music acts are pretty impressive too.



The festival is happening THIS weekend and some tickets are still available if you want to go.

Here are some of the highlights:

Frisky’s Church of Sham Marriages: A 60ft inflatable Church of Sham marriages will provide fun and entertainment for those frisky festival goers who get the urge to get hitched. And they are willing to provide for any ACTUAL, legal marriage requests too!

Jeep “Power Amp” Experience: Festival sponsor Jeep will an interactive obstacle course featuring the 2012 Jeep Wrangler Altitude featuring activities like: a time trunk packing challenge, slalom, natural hill, wheel articulation, slide, and water fording with prizes including VIP upgrades and artist meet and greets.

Arcadia Spectacular: Arcadia takes military scrap and turns it into sculpture. Their structure “The Afterburner” will be making its debut at the festival.

The food is also supposed to include a selection of New York’s finest eateries.

On the music end there is plenty to look forward to also:

Snoop Dogg playing “Doggystyle” the Album

Girl Talk

The Black Keys

TV On The Radio

Cold War Kids

And more

If you can’t make it, don’t worry we will have pics for you after the weekend.

Here is the full lineup of music:

