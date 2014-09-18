Catalan Independence Protestors Are In Edinburgh Urging The Scots To Vote For Independence

Catalan independence activists are making their voices (and stereos) heard outside Holyrood, the Scottish Parliament.

The Catalonia area of Spain — which includes Barcelona — has an independence movement inside it that wants a vote to separate from larger Spain. But the Spanish government has declared the vote illegal:

This car was blaring out “Els Segadors,” the Catalan anthem, over the hooting of passing cars.

The Catalans are hoping that a “Yes” vote in Scotland for independence will trigger a wave of support for their independence movement in Spain:

