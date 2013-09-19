The iPhone 5S Fingerprint Scanner Works On Cat Paws

Perhaps the most important feature in Apple’s new iPhone 5S is the fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the device without a passcode.

According to early reviews, it works very well on human fingers. According to TechCrunch’s Darrell Etherington, it also works pretty well on cat paws.

Etherington tested the fingerprint scanner on a colleague’s cat. He writes that the fingerprint sensor wasn’t as accurate with the cat’s paw as it is with human fingers, but it still worked. Meow!

Here’s the proof:

