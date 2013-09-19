The iPhone 5S Fingerprint Scanner Works On Cat Paws

Steve Kovach

Perhaps the most important feature in Apple’s new iPhone 5S is the fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the device without a passcode.

According to early reviews, it works very well on human fingers. According to TechCrunch’s Darrell Etherington, it also works pretty well on cat paws.

Etherington tested the fingerprint scanner on a colleague’s cat. He writes that the fingerprint sensor wasn’t as accurate with the cat’s paw as it is with human fingers, but it still worked. Meow!

Here’s the proof:

