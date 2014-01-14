You'd Be Surprised To Learn What Your Cat Thinks About You

Cats get a bad rap.

They pretty much do what they want and are generally thought of as less friendly than dogs.

But a new book,”Cat Sense,” provides fresh insight into the relationship between cats and humans, and gets to the heart of why cats have earned their reputation as being furry little jerks.

The book is based on 30 years of research by John Bradshaw, a biologist and director of the Anthrozoology Institute at the University of Bristol.

Here are some of the most interesting findings we’ve seen in interviews and reviews of Bradshaw’s book:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.