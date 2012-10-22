Cat Discovers 2,000-Year-Old Tomb

Actual tomb-discovering cat not pictured.

It was 10 p.m. on Tuesday night when Mirko Curti spotted a cat outside his apartment in Rome. For some reason, Curti and a friend decided to follow the cat. It’s a good thing they did.



The cat led the pair to a cave. Inside the cave was an ancient tomb scattered with human bones and funeral urns, The Guardian’s Tom Kingston reports.

Archaeologists say the tomb is probably around 2,000 years old.

Rocks in front of the entrance were washed away due to heavy rains earlier in the week, The Guardian writes.

