Cat Detained At Russian Prison After Illegal Smuggling Mission

MOSCOW (AP) — Inmates at Russia’s prisons have been known to bribe guards to obtain mobile phones. But using cats as couriers?



Guards patrolling a prison colony in Russia’s north saw a feline on the fence and it seemed to be carrying something.

On a closer look, they found a few mobile phones and chargers taped to the cat’s belly.

The federal prison service said Monday that this happened on Friday at Penal Colony No. 1 near the city of Syktyvkar in the Komi province, 1,000 kilometers (some 600 miles) northeast of Moscow.

It wasn’t clear how the cat was supposed to drop off its loot.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.