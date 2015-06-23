The awesome moment a pilot realises in mid-air that a cat jumped onto his plane

It’s a good thing cats have nine lives.

A glider flight at an aviation school in Kourou, French Guiana took an unexpected mid-air turn when the pilot noticed a cat clinging to one of the wings, 9news reports.

Uploaded Sunday by YouTube user “romain jantot,” the video, “Remove cat before flight,” has already hit 135,000 views, and people around the world are tuning in to watch the death-defying cat. The video has been featured by several media outlets including Mashable and Uproxx.

“A standard flight until… i still don’t know if it got in after the pre flight check or if i missed it,” jantot writes in the video’s caption, adding that “the cat is doing well, she is still our mascot.”

Here’s a look at the cat’s high-flying adventure.

At first, the flight appears to be going smoothly. Both pilot and passenger look calm.

But then, 38 seconds into the video, a cat appears on the wing of the glider. You can see the animal clinging to the frame in the upper right hand corner of this clip.

The cat then bravely makes her way toward the cockpit, holding on for dear life.

Take a look at the pilot’s reaction when he discovers the unexpected feline guest.

His passenger is equally surprised to see the cat. She looks up and you can see her break into a grin.

The pilot quickly turns the plane around to bring the cat back down to safety.

Back on the ground, the pilot rushes to assist the cat. The cat however, appears to need very little help getting off of the glider and quickly jumps down.

