HUGE IN JAPAN: Cafés Where You Can Chill With Your Cat

Cat cafe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

For anyone too shy to speak with other humans, Japan has invented another way to find friends.Cat cafés, yes you read that correctly, are springing up in Japan as havens for cat lovers looking to bond with their favourite animals while sipping coffee, Vice reports.



But the cats aren’t pedigreed breeds, like Persians or Siamese. They’re common, everyday house cats.

So why the craze? According to the article, which cites cat café owner Norimasa Hanada:

“Most Japanese rental apartments prohibit pets. The only ones that allow them are condominium apartments for families. This means that young, single-dwelling workers in their 20s and 30s can’t even think about getting any pets, despite the fact that they’re stressed out and are seeking comfort and companionship of some kind.”

The world’s first feline-friendly coffeehouse opened in Taiwan in 1998. Japan’s first cafe opened in 2004 in Osaka.

The trend grew, resulting in at least 39 cat cafes in Tokyo alone.

Hanada’s cafe, Neko no mise, which opened in 2005, houses 14 cats, a bookshelf full of manga books, as well as usual coffeehouse mainstays like couches and tables.

And the cost for an afternoon of furry friendship? $1.50 for every 10 minutes at Neko no mise, or $21.50 for a special three-hour plan.

