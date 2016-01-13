We went to a cat café and it was way more than just petting cats and drinking coffee

Cat cafés have been popping up all over the world, from Tokyo to Paris to New York City.

The concept originally started in Asia, where many apartments don’t allow pets. Cat cafés presented those people with the opportunity to enjoy some quality time with cats that they otherwise wouldn’t have had on their own.

Soon, other parts of the world started to follow suit, but with a slightly different goal in mind. Cat cafés in the US and Canada focus on adoption, giving people the chance to meet and play with their potential pets in a laid back environment before committing to taking them home. The concept has been very successful — in fact, a Vancouver cat café recently had to close temporarily after all its cats had been adopted.

New York City currently has two cat cafés, Meow Parlour and Koneko. Koneko has already had 16 cats adopted since opening a little over two months ago, averaging about two adoptions a week. Meow Parlour, the city’s first cat café, says that their cats usually get adopted within a month or two of being in the café.

We took a trip to Meow Parlour to see what all the hype was about. We just went for fun — although we were tempted to take one of the furry friends home with us.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.