Online communities of ‘casual psychics’ are trying to unravel the mystery around Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death

A makeshift memorial dedicated to Gabby Petito is located near the North Port City Hall on September 21, 2021 in North Port, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

The online psychic community is weighing in on Gabby Petito’s death and disappearance.

Insider saw videos and posts of people claiming to have obtained knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Petito’s death via visions or feelings.

One self-proclaimed psychic on YouTube even claimed to have contacted Petito’s spirit.

Online psychics have come out of the woodwork to help solve the mystery of the death of Gabby Petito.

Petito, who was a 22-year-old influencer, was reported missing earlier this month. Her remains were found in Wyoming earlier this week, and her death ruled a homicide. Her fiance, Brian Laundrie, has now disappeared and been declared a person of interest in the case. Separately, a federal arrest warrant is now out for Laundrie after he was indicted for debit-card-related offenses, though this may be a tactic by law enforcement to make it easier for them to arrest him.

The psychic community, however, is focused on the mystery surrounding how Petito disappeared and unraveling the circumstances around her death.

One self-proclaimed YouTube psychic named Joshua Louis, who has 87,000 followers, said he managed to contact Petito’s ghost through supernatural means, by using a “spirit box” that he says captures the voices of the dead.

During a 14-minute video posted on September 21, Louis appears to be conversing with an echoing, mechanical voice that he claims to be Petito’s spirit.

“I see like there was a head wound or something, there was some kind of trauma to the head,” Louis says during the video.

At one point, the distorted voice replies to Louis’ question of “who killed you,” rasping: “This is tough … Don’t wanna accept … this sucks.”

“He did it… with paddle … enjoyed,” the voice also intones during the video.

This was the second video that Louis has posted about Petito. The first was uploaded on September 18, before Petito’s body was found, where Louis says he saw through his “spirit box” that Petito was dead.

TikTok and Facebook psychics also wade in

A Facebook group with more than 15,600 members called the PsyChicks has also been discussing Petito’s death. The PsyChicks describe themselves as a “community for casual psychics” and a location to “talk all things psychic” and “tell stories.”

Insider saw a PsyChicks comment thread on Petito’s disappearance posted last week where more than 100 people weighed in on what their “read” was on her disappearance.

Separately, other self-proclaimed psychics on TikTok claimed last week that they had insight as to where Petito was before her body was found. One TikTok user called Angela the Unicorn Witch, who has more than 119,000 followers on the video-sharing platform, posted a week ago that she was able to help find Petito on the psychic plane.

“I did get some information the very first time I heard that she was missing,” Angela said in a TikTok video last week, adding that law enforcement needs to reach out to her before she reveals any information.

The self-touted psychics on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

While psychics have often been linked to scams, law enforcement has employed the help of psychics in their investigative work. For one, Forbes reported in 2019 on Fionna Johansson, a psychic who has helped the authorities find missing people.

However, the tips of mediums have sometimes been counterproductive. In 2011, the Houston police were sent on a futile search for dismembered bodies after they acted based on a psychic’s tip.