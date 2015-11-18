'Casual' reveals how to create the perfect dating profile, and it's depressing

Just how honest should your dating profile be?

Hulu’s “Casual” takes a cynical look at this question in a recent episode.

One of the lead characters is Alex (Tommy Dewey), the handsome but jaded cofounder of fictional dating site Snooger. He is shown tweaking his algorithm to match with a hot girl in the first episode, and in the fourth episode he talks about how to create the perfect profile — and why honesty is a terrible idea.

In case you’re wondering, it’s not impossible to do this in real life — Wired figured it out with data from Match.com and OKCupid a couple of years ago, and there are scientific studies on the same — and the dialogue in “Casual” seems pretty accurate.

Alex: “And behold the perfect Snooger profile.”

Bartender: “Looking for: dating. Who am I? An honest guy who knows what he wants. Gentleman with edge. Interests: good sex, dance, hiking, pizza. ‘The Shawshank Redemption’?”

Alex: “Statistically, the most-liked and least-controversial movie among women ages 21 to 45. It is an Oscar nominee, shows that I have sophisticated but accessible taste.”

Bartender: “Well, I hated it.”

Alex: “Me too. So obvious. And Tim Robbins? Looks like a ghoul.”

Bartender: “Who’s the girl in your picture?”

Alex: “Doesn’t matter. Solid 9-and-a-half. It’s intriguing. Girls want to know how i did it and they want to find out for themselves.”

Bartender: “And dance and hiking?”

Alex: “No. Aimless movement. Not for me.”

Bartender: “So all of your answers are fake?”

Alex: “No. I like pizza and sex.”

Bartender: “So do I.”

Alex: “So does everybody. Kind of the point.”

Bartender: “So what would happen if you filled your profile with real answers?”

Alex: “Wouldn’t work.”

Bartender: “How do you know?”

Alex: “I tried it.”

Bartender: “And?”

Alex: “I answered every question honestly, set the match parameter to 100%, and it sat there for two years. No matches. Know how many matches I got the day I put this up? 2,640.”

