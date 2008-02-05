Casual Gaming CPMs Up To $20, Increasing?

Some more fuel for the boom in casual video games: An industry exec tells us that ad rates are ramping up along with the games’ popularity. Video ads displayed while a game is loading (or alongside a game) are fetching CPMs between $15 to $20, we’re told, while display ads placed on around the games can garner CPMs of up to $10. What isn’t selling, we’re told: In-game ads inserted on the fly into games users download.

Standard disclaimers apply: This is one data set from one source. We’d love to hear similar (or contrasting) figures from other sources. Feel free to respond in the comments here or to [email protected].

See Also: Mainstream Business News Site Gets $30-$80 Video CPMs

Why In-Game Ads May Be (Slightly) Bigger Than We Thought

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.